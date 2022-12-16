Asake cancels London show after security breach

Nigerian singer, Asake has been forced to cancel his sold-out show at the O2 Academy Brixton midway through as many fans who didn’t have tickets tried to forcefully gain access to the show.

According to reports, the fans tried to breach the venue’s doors, forcing the sold-out show to stop halfway through on the night of Thursday, December 15, 2022.

One person said on Twitter that more than 1,000 people showed up without tickets.

The BBC reports that eight people have been taken to hospital, with four in a critical condition, after a suspected crush during the event in London.

