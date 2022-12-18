Asake ‘devastated’ after woman dies in crowd crush outside London concert venue

Nigerian artist Asake said he was “devastated” and “overwhelmed with grief” after a woman died following a crowd crush outside his concert at the O2 Academy Brixton.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, was one of three people badly hurt when ticketless fans tried to get into a show by the singer at the south London venue on Thursday.

The Police said Ms Ikumelo, from Newham, east London, died in hospital on Saturday, while two other women, 21 and 23, remain in a critical condition.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Asake said: “I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo who was in a critical condition since Thursday has sadly passed away.

“My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so.

“I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening.

“My team and I are still awaiting the full debrief back from the Venue management and the Police to determine what exactly led to all the disruption caused and ultimately to Rebecca’s passing.

“If you have any relevant information relating to this please do reach out to the Metropolitan Police.”

