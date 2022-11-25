Politics
Asari-Dokubo accuses Wike of frustrating opposition in Rivers
Leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Front, (NDPSF), Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, on Friday, slammed Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers State for allegedly frustrating opposition parties in the state.
Wike had recently signed an Executive Order banning the use of premises, buildings and sundry structures in residential areas as campaign offices by political parties in the state, without government approval.
The order, according to the governor, outlawed the posting of bills, posters or related materials in unauthorised places and was intended to back enforcement of Rivers State Outdoor Signage and Advertisement Law.
This was amid the internal hiccups among the ranks of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the continued retention of Senator Iyorchia Ayu as the party’s National Chairman.
READ ALSO:‘Obi a drug baron, I will pursue him even as president,’ Asari Dokubo dares LP candidate in video
Dakubo, who featured in a Channels Television Programme, Sunrise Daily, accused the Governor of plots to prevent opposition parties from participating in the forthcoming elections.
He said: “The political space in Rivers is being closed by the governor. He is making illegal executive orders, impairing campaigns and preventing political opponents from accessing public spaces.
“There are instances of people being beaten for daring to post posters of Atiku Abubakar. In fact, a candidate from Social Democratic Party (SDP) had been attacked in more than one place in the state and we haven’t heard anything from the security.”
However, Dakubo declared support for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
He berated the chances of Labour Party (LP) standard bearer, Peter Obi and his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, adding that his support for Tinubu was based on his outstanding performance as the Governor of Lagos State.
By Ambali Abdulkabeer
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...