Asari-Dokubo challenges Obi’s supporters to hold #Obidient rallies in South-East on Monday

Former Niger Delta militant and founder of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force (NDPVF) Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo, has challenged supporters of presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party for the 2023 election, Peter Obi, to hold their rallies in the South-East on a Monday, a day that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has set aside for a sit-at-home.

Dokubo who has been attacking Obi in recent times, in a Facebook live video on Monday night, dared Obi’s supporters popularly known as Obidients, to take to the streets of the South-East region on a Monday and test the might of IPOB if they are to be taken seriously.

“You are going about doing ‘Obidients’ in Lagos, in Port Harcourt, in Bauchi, in Kaduna, in Ibadan, but you cannot do ‘Obidient’ on Monday in Onitsha, in Awka, even in Obi’s liar’s village,” Dokubo said in the video.

Also taking a swipe at Obi, Askari-Dokubo said he does not hate the former Anambra State governor as many people think but still ended up calling him unsavoury names.

“People are saying that ‘you hate Obi’, why will I hate Obi? I know that this man is a conman, is a scam. I know him before now.

“I have known Obi for more than 30 years. Ask Obi what he was doing in the 80s, at Kalabari, Rivers State.

“There are certain things that are restraining us from coming out and bursting the whole bubble.

“So anybody that I see that is following Obi, I think the person should also be like Obi, a criminal.”

