Asari-Dokubo may have set up Nnamdi Kanu for arrest —Omokri

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has insinuated that the Federal Government used ex-Niger Delta militant and leader of the Niger Delta People Volunteer Force (NDPVF) Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo, to effect the re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Omokri who wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday, suggested that Dokubo, may have been the link to Kanu’s re-arrest by the Nigerian government.

In the post, the former presidential aide made references to recent threats by Dokubo to bring Kanu down, after the two regional warlords engaged each other in a war of words.

“Exactly two weeks ago, Nnamdi Kanu quarrelled with Asari Dokubo and Asari promised to deal with him. He even swore on the Quran,” Omokri wrote.

“Asari’s exact words on June 14 were “I will surely bring you down.’

“And now this. Is it a coincidence? Don’t make unnecessary enemies.”

Read also: Omokri slams Gumi over comments exonerating herdsmen from criminality

Dokubo and Kanu have been at each other’s throats for a while now, with the duo vowing to do everything possible to bring down the other following a much publicised fallout between them.

The two former friends who once muted the idea of joining forces to fight for the actualization of the Republic of Biafra, became sworn enemies with each party accusing the other of various crimes and infractions, due to ideological differences on the agitation for Biafra.

Following their fallout, Asari-Dokubo went ahead to create the Biafra Customary Government (BCG).

While describing Kanu as a thief and traitor, Asari-Dokubo had vowed to destroy the IPOB leader for allegedly using the Biafra agitation as a money making venture.

In the heat of the quarrel, Dokubo had threatened:

“Nnamdi Kanu, I’m not in your category but for this, I will surely bring you down. I will destroy this evil empire that is working as a hindrance to the restoration of Biafra.”

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions