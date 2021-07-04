Asari-Dokubo mocks Nnamdi Kanu over arrest

Former militant commander and head of the Biafra Customary Government (BCG) Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo, has taunted the leader of the Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, over his re-arrest and repatriation to Nigeria by the Federal Government.

In a video on Sunday, the leader of the Niger Delta People Salvation Force (NDPSF), who had earlier fallen out with Kanu and vowed to bring him down, said he was going to destroy Kanu’s “evil empire”.

In the 10 minutes video, Dokubo boasted that he had promised to smoke out Kanu wherever he was hiding and had achieved that by the arrest of the dissident.

“Nnamdi Kanu, I promised you I would smoke you out. You never started your madness, but now you’re bringing it, so the market’s closed and you’re gone. You have harmed Biafrans and traded with us so much,” he said.

“You collected our money in the name of defence funds and you have not been able to account for it.

“You want all Biafrans to pay you money on a monthly basis or they won’t be allowed into Biafra. Isn’t that making you a conman, an extortionist?

“You claimed you gave me N20 million, but the video does not lie. It was so cowardly of you not to respond to my statement last year leading up to the election.

“I demanded the evidence that I demanded N20 million from you after you sent your followers to respond to me and they said a lot of things.

“I am not a member of IPOB, you gave me N20 million, tell us was it a bank transfer, was it cash, who brought it to me? I’m waiting for you. Produce the proof.

“I can’t run away from my land because they will overrun it. I am not like you Ben Johnson… I fought all the way to the Supreme Court. My record is in the Supreme Court, you can check it”, he said

By Isaac Dachen

