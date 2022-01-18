Asari Dokubo recruiting Ijaw youths, cultists to fight against Biafra, IPOB alleges

The Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused former Niger Delta militant leader, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, of recruiting misguided Ijaw youths, cultists and some Niger Delta militants to fight against the actualization of Biafra.

In a statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Monday evening, the Igbo separatist group said Dokubo and some politicians who were againsts the group were “colluding with the Fulani security forces, the Presidency, evil politicians, including some governors in the South East region, to cause chaos and anarchy in Biafraland.”

IPOB also warned that the move by Dokubo and his co-conspirators “will be smoked out from his abode in Cotonou, Benin Republic, where he has been hiding.”

“IPOB intelligence unit has uncovered plan about how Asari is moving around coastal areas of Biafra land recruiting cultists and demented fellows to join the wicked Nigeria security forces, evil politicians including some governors in the South East Region to attack people and blame it on IPOB and ESN operatives,” part of the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria reads in part.

“The public should know about this wicked plot in the coastal areas of Biafra by few enemies of Biafra restoration.

“They should never take us for granted. Biafrans living in both coastal area and hinterland are all part of our great nation.

“They must understand that Asari and his few traitors are trying to create confusion between Igbo Biafra and Izon (Ijaw) Biafra but we are waiting for his recruited boys.

“He should not think that we are cowards. Let him venture and see what we are capable of doing.

“Asari Dokubo has sealed his contract with the Nigeria Government and some South-East politicians in recruiting Ijaw youths to fight Biafra agitators in Biafra hinterland precisely IPOB and ESN operatives.

“IPOB has uncovered two camps Asari Dokubo opened in Bayelsa and Igweocha for the purpose of training the recruits.

“Some of the youths that were approached refused the offer, while some accepted the proposed monthly salary of 150,000 Naira.

“Dokubo and his co travellers’ plan is to merge the Ijaw militant youths with Nigeria military and JTF.

“The new recruits will be provided with military uniforms and will be made to work with other security operatives to kill those agitating for the restoration of Biafra.

“We should not hesitate to officially notify the public and Biafrans through this press release especially PANDEF, Ijaw Youth Council, Elders and traditional rulers of Izon Kingdom and Ohaneze Ndigbo leaders, including all other tribal leaders across coastal land of Biafra, to call Asari Dokubo to order because we are ready for them at any time they may come.”

