Asari Dokubo refers to ‘N81bn theft’ at NDDC as mere pickpocketing, says it’s nothing to bother about

A former militant and leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo has said that the alleged misappropriation of N81 billion by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was nothing to worry about.

He said that such amount of money was merely like pickpocketing when placed side by side with huge sums of money being stolen from the region by other “armed robbers”.

Dokubo was responding to the ongoing probe of alleged financial recklessness in the NDDC by the National Assembly.

READ ALSO: NDDC Director, Ojoughoh, accuses Rep committee of criminality

In a video trending on the social media, Dokubo said:

“We are talking about N81 billion being pick-pocketed from Niger Delta while the bulk of our money, our resources is being carted away and we are not talking.

“They want me to run after pickpocketers and leave armed robbers that are coming into my house. When they talk about Akpabio, tell them about Malami, when they talk about Joy, tell them about Sadiya, when they talk about any senator, tell them about Magu”, he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions