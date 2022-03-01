Asari Dokubo threatens Kanu’s life as feud deepens

The animosity between former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger-Delta (MEND), Asari Dokubo, and detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has taken another dimension with the former militant threatening to k*ll the Biafran agitator.

Dokubo, who issued the threat in live video session on Facebook on Tuesday, said he would strangle Kanu to death in the courtroom or elsewhere.

The ex-Niger Delta militant was reacting to the claim that he was beaten up by IPOB leaders.

He said: “You can think o, you can talk, but the day you attempt all these lies that you are lying, I will practically go and k*ll Nnamdi Kanu even in the court, even with Nigerian Military and all the Nigerian security agencies around.

“I will not send anybody. I will practically go there and k*ll him with my own hands.”

Before their relationship became frosty, Dokubo and Kanu were allies who jointly fought for the actualisation of the Biafran dream.

But they later fell out due to ideological differences with each camp accusing the other of various sins.

