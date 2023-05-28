Asari-Dokubo warns trouble makers ahead of Tinubu’s inauguration

Former Niger Delta militant leader and President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Mujahid Asari-Dokubo has warned those he refers to as trouble makers who are insistent on truncating the inauguration of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, to have a rethink and steer clear of the Eagle Square venue in Abuja.

Dokubo who gave the warning on Saturday during a press conference in Yenagoa organised by the Coalition of Pro-democracy Groups for a Better Nigeria, said the inauguration of the former Lagos State Governor as Nigeria’s President will go on as planned as he and other like-minded lovers of democracy have put everything in place for its success.

He added that Tinubu who has been a part of the struggle for a better Nigeria deserves the position and nothing would stop him.

“Tinubu is part of the struggle for a better Nigeria who has made sacrifices that most people have not made,” he said.

“Tinubu was with us in the trenches during the struggle. He was with us in NADECO, PRONACO, and in all the movements to make sure that a better Nigeria becomes a reality.

“I don’t want to talk much about Tinubu, I have always stood before people, I said if Tinubu fails, hold me responsible, I am 59 years old, I have seen the worst, I have been in several detention centre not because I stole, I have face treason, trials and treasonable felony in this country.

“On the 29th of May, change will come and it will be a permanent change, a change that had taken place in Lagos will be multiplied. We are warning trouble makers to steer clear of the venue of the inauguration,” he added.

