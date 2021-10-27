Asari Dokubo’s group warns against boycott of Anambra election

The Biafra Customary Government (BCG), an organisation founded by ex-Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, on Wednesday warned the people of Anambra State against boycotting the November 6 governorship election in the state.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had last week declared a sit-at-home in the state from November in a bid to force the Federal Government to release its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Uche Okafor-Mefor, BCG noted that any boycott of the Anambra election would be “fruitless and counterproductive.”

The group said an electoral process is the only way the people can freely choose their leaders.

The statement read: “That the proponents of this self-annihilating strategy must be reminded that in reality, the best way to be in control of political power is by engaging and by going through the democratic process itself.

“The people of Anambra and the entire Biafraland must be allowed to exercise their democratic rights to vote and be voted for in the current and future elections.

READ ALSO: IYC suspends Asari Dokubo, others over declaration of “Biafra de facto customary govt”

“That in line with this pronouncement, the De Facto Customary Government of Biafra affirms that elections in Anambra State and elsewhere in Biafraland must hold by the extant laws; that any boycott of the Anambra elections and others elsewhere remains fruitless, counterproductive and would be incapable of invalidating the electoral process because a winner must emerge eventually by the circumstances strongly urged to go out and vote for the preferred candidates of their choices.

“That the continued violent campaign for the boycott of elections and other ancillary unethical conducts which are inimical to the advancement of the Biafran cause are subsequently frowned at and as such must be discouraged forthwith.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now