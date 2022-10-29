News
‘Aso Rock not a retirement home,’ Obi aims subtle dig at Atiku, Tinubu during flag-off of LP presidential campaign
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday, cautioned Nigerians against voting for corrupt politicians in the 2023 elections.
Obi, who made the call during the flag-off of the LP presidential campaign in Lafia, Nasarawa State, insisted his party was determined to pull Nigerians out of poverty.
The former Anambra State governor reminded the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, that the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was not a retirement home.
He blamed the poverty in the country on the greed of its leaders.
Obi said: “Don’t vote for people stealing your money. We are young and educated and mean well to you. We’re committed to forming an energetic government of the youth and women. It won’t longer be the government and old people.
“Governance is not a retirement home. You are hungry because those people have stolen your money. Reject them in 2023. Let’s take back our country and move it from consumption to production.”
