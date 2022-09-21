ASO ROCK WATCH: Again, Buhari’s self praise. Two other talking points?

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari, again, asserted that his administration had done extremely well amidst available meagre resources.

1. Buhari’s self praise

President Buhari, on September 13, said despite the challenges his administration was facing, especially in infrastructure development and insurgency, a lot had been achieved.

“This administration has done extremely well. I have to say it because those who are supposed to say it are not saying it. I don’t know why,” Buhari asserted, while on a working visit to Imo State.

Understandably, it is within Buhari’s right to paint fantastic feats of his administration. He had on several occasions emphasised that he had done his best for Nigerians and, therefore, deserved a pat on the back, and not the criticisms that keep trailing his performance in the last 7 years in office.

What the President and his cabinet must, however, admit is that Nigerians have never had it this bad in almost every facet of the national live.

The harsh economic realities, rising unemployment, growing insecurity, unbridled corruption, collapse of the educational system, among other socio-political and economic ills, make Buhari’s acclaimed achievements pale into insignificance.

2. Africa’s hope on Nigeria

President Buhari, on September 12, said amidst Nigeria’s security challenges, other African countries still have hope in the country’s potentials.

This was contained in a statement issued by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“In spite of the security challenges we have, it is good to see that other countries still believe in our potentials,” he stated.

Buhari’s submissions are typical of attempts to position the country in the face of appalling insecurity that has exposed the weaknesses of the Armed Forces.

Admitting that our reputation keeps sinking before the eyes of the international community should be sufficient inspiration for the Buhari presidency to sit up and deal with incidences of rising criminality in the country.

3. Consultations with ASUU

President Buhari, on September 16, promised to continue consultation with relevant stakeholders, and other Nigerians in a bid to resolve the current impasse between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President made the promise during a meeting with the pro-chancellors of universities at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

“I will make further consultations, and I’ll get back to you,” he told the visiting pro-chancellors.

The Buhari government shoddy handling of of the over 6-month-old ASUU strike is condemnable. For all practicable purpose, Nigerian students are as good as having lost another academic session for reason of government tardiness.

While it is okay to engage in consultations, it is trite to add that the Buhari administration must take part responsibility for the downtime in the university system that has now made Nigeria a laughing stock before the global community.

