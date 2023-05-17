ASO ROCK WATCH: As Buhari, Aisha vacate presidential villa. One other talking point

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, last week, disclosed that she, and her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, have moved into the Glass House, a temporary abode for outgoing leaders, at the Aso Rock villa, Abuja.

We tracked one other story from the presidency within the week under review.

1. As Buhari, Aisha vacate presidential villa



In preparation for the swearing in of President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on May 12, Aisha took incoming First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, around the Aso Rock villa, noting that she, and Buhari have already vacated the main residence at the villa.

Aisha disclosed this in a video shared on her official Instagram page.

“I’m advising that the Glass House should maintain its tradition of being a transition for the outgoing President. As I am talking to you now, I am residing here with my husband. Only two of us here. I think it should remain as a norm of the institution and of the house,” she said.

Aisha’s disclosure harps on the transient nature of power, and offers a glimpse of the preparation of the occupants of the villa to leave before the May 29 swearing-in ceremony.

With Buhari’s imminent exit, it lays the foundation for what to expect and conditions Nigerians for what could become of the incoming Tinubu-led administration, and the fact that a journey would always come to an end.

However, it is assumed that having moved out of the main presidential chambers, Buhari, and Aisha would have the time to reflect on the service they rendered to Nigerians within the last eight years.

One other talking point

2. Buhari’s admonitions for Adeleke



Buhari, on May 11, urged the people of Osun State to team up with Governor Ademola Adeleke in his efforts to build up the state.

“Elections should be seen as the path to an end, which is the progress of the people in a peaceful environment, rather than unending bickering. This is the time for inclusion and harmony in the state at the end of litigation,” Buhari said in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Buhari’s admonition is a submission for the country, and politicians alike, to continuously build on the need to evolve a culture of tolerance, and for politics to be played without bitterness.

His statement is, therefore, a call to unity on the of people of Osun, and by extension, Nigeria, to imbibe the virtues and values of democracy, founded on the rule of law.

But has Buhari shown himself a true democrat or is he merely pretending to be a statesman?

Posterity may judge him harshly, especially on the strength of evidences which suggest manipulation of state institutions, and weakening of democratic structures, both combining to enthrone a successor suffering from legitimacy challenges.

