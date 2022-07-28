ASO ROCK WATCH: Buhari on APC victory in 2023. Two other talking points

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed optimism that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) would win next year’s presidential election.

Buhari’s optimism

On July 20, President Buhari expressed hope that the APC would win the 2023 presidential election while declaring his support for the choice of former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, as the Vice Presidential candidate of the party.

“God willing, you are going to win,” Buhari said when he received the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Shettima, at the Aso Rock Villa.

Buhari’s hope is not surprising as it is natural for him to predict a win for his party. Amidst his prediction are a myriad of challenges that may frustrate it.

The controversy generated by the party’s acceptance of a Muslim-Muslim ticket remains a major minus to the party’s chances in the eyes of Nigerians, especially Christians. More critical are the perceived failures of his administration in tackling insecurity, poverty, unemployment, ensuring national cohesion, among others.

With these palpable leadership gaps, APC’s fancied chances may deem at the polls. Nonetheless, the political scene remains dynamic, and with alliances still possible, Nigerians are eager to see what becomes of the ruling party’s posturing in the general elections next year.

Insecurity, still grave concern

President Buhari, on July 20, condemned the murder of the abducted Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. John Cheitnum, and reaffirmed his commitment to securing Nigerians.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President said: “I am deeply disturbed by the murder of this revered religious figure by outlaws…the persistent attack on innocent people, including religious figures, by gunmen is a matter of grave concern for this administration because security is one of the major issues of our campaign promises.”

Buhari’s condemnation, and expression of concern on security challenges has become all too familiar. Promises have rarely been matched with action.

According to Aid to the Church in Need, 18 priests have been kidnapped in Nigeria since the beginning of 2022. Some of those kidnapped were eventually killed.

Though the Buhari administration has about 9 months before it expires, the responsibility of providing security to Nigerians still lies on his shoulders. With hopes dashed almost on daily basis, it is feared that the President’s worst legacy could be the subjection of Nigerians to insecurity.

Commitment to credible elections

On July 22, President Buhari re-echoed his commitment to a credible, and peaceful election next year.

“My desire for our nation is that the 2023 elections should clearly mark the commencement of the institutional strength of our electoral body in conducting acceptable, credible, and violence-free elections,” Buhari stated when a delegation led by Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, visited him at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Mr. President’s desire is lofty, and good for the growth of the nation’s democracy. While electoral integrity has been seen in the conduct of the recent Ekiti and Osun States election, the need to deal with the scourge of vote-buying cannot be over-emphasised.

The earlier the Buhari administration works towards this, the better for the forthcoming 2023 elections.

