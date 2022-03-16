ASO ROCK WATCH: Buhari on APC’s house of commotion. Two other talking points

President Muhmmadu Buhari, on March 12, cautioned governors of the ruling party, and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against engendering internal crisis that could threaten the survival of the party ahead of the March 26 national convention.

We tracked two other stories from the presidency for your reading delight.

1. APC house of commotion

In a statement issued last week, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity at the presidency said, “President Muhammadu Buhari warns the leaders (and membership) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to desist from name-calling and backstabbing ahead of the oncoming March 26 Convention…if the party is to continue in the path of victory and its dominance at all levels throughout the country,” the statement reads in part.

A great deal of political critics have traced the commotion in APC to the raving hunger of members to secure spots for themselves, and their cronies, in the party leadership, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Internal party wrangling is unavoidable. However, the place of conflict management, and internal democracy, in dealing with issues devoid of much fuss remain virtues that the ruling party should pursue, and imbibe.

Will President Buhari assert himself and ensure discipline reigns or will the APC members allow reason to prevail and show maturity in their dealings? Only time bears the answers.

Two other talking points

2. Resettling displaced persons

On March 7, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo urged the presidential Committee on Repatriation, Returns and Resettlement of Displaced Persons to treat as an emergency, the safe return of Nigerians displaced by insurgency in Cameroon, Niger Republic, and Chad.

“We should immediately do whatever it takes to commence the process of repatriating our people back home,” Osinbajo said in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande.

Read also: ASO ROCK WATCH: Osinbajo’s dream for Africa. Two other talking points

The Vice President, it is expected, would lead from the front in order to ensure that the national assignment is appropriately executed. This becomes expedient in the face of the usual tardiness associated with work culture in Nigeria’s public service sector.

While these, afore-stated, are deemed needful, Osinbajo must encourage his principal, Buhari, to see that the collaborative security efforts of countries in the insurgency-ridden Sahel region are re-doubled.

3. Aisha’s call

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on March 10, solicited for the support, and cooperation of Nigerians in seeing that women gain power, and economic success.

Mrs Buhari, represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Legal Matters, Office of the First Lady, Aisha Aminu, while speaking in Lagos, said: “On the occasion of the International Women’s Day 2022, I call on all stakeholders in the gender agenda to support processes that help women gain power and economic success.”

The First Lady’s appeal is one that should be attended to for the development of women in Nigeria. What has been missing is the absence of appropriate legislation that would encourage gender parity, a major concern for women activists locally and globally.

Aisha must, therefore, go beyond the rhetoric to lead a sustained battle for radical changes in the country’s constitution which many pro-women civil society organizations are currently pushing at the National Assembly.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now