ASO ROCK WATCH: Buhari’s hunger for APC victory in 2023. Two other talking points

President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, expressed his stronger desire for the victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) victory at the 2023 presidential election.

We tracked two other stories from the seat of power, Aso Rock Villa, within the week under review.

1. Buhari’s hunger

On October 10, President Buhari asserted that there was no alternative to victory for the APC in the 2023 elections.

The President made the declaration during the inauguration of the Tinubu-Shettima women presidential campaign team in Abuja.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, he said: “I strongly believe that this committee will take the APC to greater heights by developing and implementing a collective and inclusive party strategy to ensure APC victory in the 2023 election because there is no alternative to our victory.”

Buhari’s hunger for the victory of his party is natural. The APC ensured that his thirst for the presidency was quenched, after fighting fruitlessly for 12 years.

On a personal level, the presidential standard-bearer of the party, Bola Tinubu, was one of the frontline politicians who fought vigorously to see that he won the 2015 presidential election. The expectation, therefore, is that it would be payback time for the party and personalities that aided his rise to power.

While nobody can deny Buhari the right to push for the victory of APC, it is trite to note that in exercising this right, it would be foolhardy, or even suicidal, to play the selfish act by jettisoning electoral rules to favour his party.

Nigerians expect him to make good his promise of ensuring that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner. Nothing else would suffice.

Two other stories

2. Buhari’s quest for a secure Nigeria

On October 11, President Buhari reiterated his quest to hand over a secured Nigeria to a new President next year.

Buhari made this known after conferring national honours on 443 Nigerians, and seven foreigners at an elaborate ceremony in Abuja.

“We will continue to root out all forms of banditry, criminality, terrorism, and insurgency in the land. As I said earlier in my Independence address to the nation, I will hand over a Nigeria that is free from insecurity to the next generation of leaders,” he said.

The President’s intention elicits hope in a nation nearly overwhelmed by criminal elements. However, it is doubtful if the promises are capable of restoring waning confidence in an insurgency war characterized by poor leadership, sabotage and low morale.

As lofty as Buhari’s intention appears, the possibility of accomplishing his dreams continues to diminish as he approaches the tail end of his administration.

Whatever be the case, the President owes Nigerians a responsibility to hand over a secure nation, and must keep throttling down to ensure that the country’s gradual descent into anarchy is checkmated.

3. Osinbajo on future of business in Nigeria

On October 14, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo averred that Nigeria’s future lies in the hands of business owners, and entrepreneurs.

According to a statement signed by Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, he stated this at the close of the maiden edition of the Gombe State Investment Summit.

“The future of our country rests in the hands of business owners, the entrepreneurs, all over this state and the country,” he said.

The Vice President’s submissions bear repetition, as the global trend has always strategically placed businesses as central to economic growth and development.

What requires reinforcement is the urgent need for the Nigerian state to create the most conducive environments to nurture businesses of all kinds.

As head of the country’s economic management team, Osinbajo must lead the soul searching for an honest appraisal of the impact of government’s interventions so far.

Truth be told, a healthy business ecosystem for all entrepreneurs has been a scarce commodity in the last seven years of the Buhari administration. And, doubts persist if there would be any form of miracle before its departure in 2023.

