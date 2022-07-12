ASO ROCK WATCH: Buhari’s many questions on Kuje attack. Two other talking points

President Muhammadu Buhari was, last week, obviously overwhelmed by questions begging for answers on how terrorists broke through the security arrangements at the Kuje Correctional Centre, and freed inmates therein.

1. Buhari’s questions on Kuje invasion

On July 6, President Buhari expressed his disappointment with the country’s intelligence system following the attack on Kuje correctional facility.

Buhari speaking to newsmen during a visit to the facility said: “I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organise, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it? How did the defences at the prison fail to prevent the attack? How many inmates were in the facility? How many of them can you account for? How many personnel did you have on duty? How many of them were armed? Were there guards on the watchtower? What did they do? Does the CCTV work?”

Buhari’s begging questions portray him as one totally dumbfounded and near helpless. Speaking to no one in particular, he cut the mien of a leader short on ideas of how to immediately proceed with a challenging situation.

No doubt, Buhari’s many interrogations have the potential to address most of the wrongs if only sincere solutions are activated on a sustainable basis. But will this be done?

Concerns will continue to mount over insecurity , especially against the backdrop of a litany of woeful performances that have gone without sanction in the course of Buhari’s seven-year reign.



Two other talking points

2. Buhari’s reassurances

President Buhari, on July 8, assured that his administration remained relentless in addressing the difficulties faced in the country.

“I won’t rest until I bring relief to Nigerians,” he said in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu. “I am quite aware of the difficulties people are facing and working to resolve them.”

The President’s reassurances may be heart-warming, but what is troubling, especially to ardent followers of his policies and programmes, is whether he would match words with action. This is more so as he does not have benefit of time.

3. Buhari’s convoy attack

On July 5, a convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers of President Buhari got attacked by gunmen near Dutsinma, Katsina State.

Buhari, in a statement by Shehu described the incident as sad and unwelcome.

“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions, but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy. Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered,” Shehu revealed.

The attack is not only a slap on Buhari’s face but the presidency at large, and further brings to fore the reign of anarchy threatening the country.

If anything, it sends a strong message to Buhari that the terrorists are just next door and that even him is not spared a close hit by the insurgents.

