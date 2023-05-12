ASO ROCK WATCH: Concerns over Buhari’s projects. Two other talking points

The Presidency, last week, disclosed fears over what could have happened to President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s projects, if the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, or his Labour Party (LP), counterpart, Peter Obi, had won the February 25 presidential election.

Two other stories that generated attention within the seat of power, Aso Rock villa, were also dissected within the week under review.

1. Concerns over Buhari’s projects

On May 4, the Presidency asserted that if the opposition had won the immediate past presidential election, many laudable projects/programmes of the Buhari administration would have been sabotaged, or gone unimplemented.

Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this via a release issued by the Deputy Director of Information at the State House, Abuja, Patience Tilley-Gyado.

Shehu was quoted as saying that “in the hands of the opposition, many of the laudable programmes of the Buhari administration would have been sabotaged or unimplemented.”

The statement speaks to the usual political rhetorics associated with incumbent administrations to de-market opponents.

The self-glorifications also define a culture of intolerance where ruling parties find no use for constructive criticisms or engagements but seek to perpetuate selves in power.

On the flip side, the presidency may be making too much assumptions by believing that the incoming administration would implement all leftover projects without hesitation.

Two other talking points

2. Buhari’s take on 2023 general elections



Buhari, on May 5, could not hide his satisfaction with how the 2023 General Elections went, noting that lessons have been learnt to make subsequent elections better.

READ ALSO:ASO ROCK WATCH: Will Nigerians forgive Buhari? Two other talking points

The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, bared his mind while speaking at the Commonwealth Leaders Summit in London, the United Kingdom.

“These elections saw a remarkable turnout of voters and proof that Nigeria’s democracy is maturing. Despite some pockets of violence, we have demonstrated that a government can be elected peacefully and fairly. Lessons have been learnt and moving forward, we hope to perform, even better,” he said.

Was anyone to expect Buhari’s disposition on 2023 polls to be different? No! To act otherwise would be to shoot himself on the foot.

His claims are a classic display of chest-thumping, lacking in concrete show of how the country’s democracy had deepened or how future elections will be devoid of primordial ethnic and religious sentiments.

The President could, indeed, be accused of merely grandstanding as his body language portrays him as completely indifferent to the several negative outcomes of the elections.

3. Did Buhari fulfil his promise to change Nigeria?



On May 2, Buhari declared that his administration had fulfilled the promise of bringing change to Nigerians.

Buhari stated this when he presented keys to some new homeowners at the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Zuba, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“I convey my hearty congratulations to the new homeowners in this estate. Our promise of change has been fulfilled for you,” he said.

Buhari’s repetitive claims to success appear to have become an irritant, and the outgoing President must come to terms with the shocking realities which suggest otherwise, especially in the areas of of corruption, insecurity, economy, education, among others.

Indeed, Buhari must take time to ruminate over his failings having fluffed the chance to etch his name in gold.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now