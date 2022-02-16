ASO ROCK WATCH: Dealing with crooked fuel importers. Two other talking points

On February 10, President Muhammadu Buhari could not hide his disappointment over the disclosure that adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly called petrol, with Methanol above normal specification, was imported, and now in circulation in the country.

We picked two other engaging stories from the presidency for your reading delight.

1. Dealing with crooked fuel importers

Reacting to the adulterated fuel scandal, President Buhari promised to hold the people behind the importation and supply of the contaminated product accountable for their actions.

Buhari’s pledge was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“…The protection of consumer interests is a priority of the present administration and is ready to take all necessary measures to protect consumers from hazardous products, loss or injuries from the consumption of substandard goods,” Shehu quoted the President as saying, among others.

A standing ovation should be far from what the presidency expects from Nigerians. The scandal is not only a national shame but an embarrassment to the office of President Buhari who also doubles as the country’s substantive Petroleum Minster.

Indeed, the scandal speaks eloquently to the much-talked about corruption, and administrative recklessness in the petroleum ministry which Buhari superintends.

Read also: ASO ROCK WATCH: Osinbajo on Nigeria’s irritating business environment. Two other talking points

Therefore, Mr President must take full responsibility for this disastrous experience and bring culprits to book if he is to be absolved from the scandal.

Two other talking points

2. Presidency’s shot at governors

The Presidency, on February 10, fired a shot at State Governors who engage in the diversionary strategy of attacking President Buhari over their failures.

“Some Governors think they can be heroes by antagonising the President, Femi Adesina, Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said, as part of an elaborate statement.

For sure, the Presidency has a right to defend itself against attacks intended to rubbish its reputation. However, while not holding brief for any Governor, it must be said that there has been a collective failure of leadership at all levels.

In searching for excuses to justify its own ineptitude, especially in the area of worsening national security, the federal government is simply tasking the patience of Nigerians which has reached a tipping point.

3. Osinbajo, investing in youths

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on February 10, explained that investments in young people is an expressway to prosperity, and security in the country.

Osinbajo, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, in. Abuja said:

“The ARC-P is an important component of the variety of government intervention designed to complement and support existing initiatives of the Buhari administration in dealing with the problems of vulnerable children and young people,” the Vice President said.

Government’s various interventions in the area poverty alleviation and job creation have been well documented. The trouble, however, is that much of what has been done appear unsustainable.

When the empowerment programmes are not laced with political undertones, the young talents so identified are offered pittance that can hardly sustain a durable venture.

The Vice President must lead the National Economic Council (NEC), which he chairs, to rework the empowerment strategies, even though little may come of it as the Buhari administration winds down its second tenure.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now