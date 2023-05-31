ASO ROCK WATCH: Did Buhari leave Nigeria better than he met it? Two other talking points

On Sunday morning, now former President Muhammadu Buhari declared that he left Nigeria better than he met it in 2015 when he assumed the Presidency.

We tracked two other stories from the seat of power, Aso Rock Villa, within the week under review.

1. Did Buhari leave Nigeria better than he met it?



On Sunday morning, May 28, during his farewell nationwide broadcast, Buhari asserted that he left office with Nigeria in better shape that he met it in 2015.

“I am confident that I am leaving office with Nigeria better in 2023 than in 2015. I thank you all. And may God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Buhari’s repeated assertion of leaving Nigeria better than he met it stokes further debate on his performance. While some critics see it as a mere face-saving strategy to polish the image of his stewardship, other party faithful believe that he gave his best amid local and global challenges.

Interestingly, available statistics across different key sectors have helped to deepen the conversations.

In 2015, Buhari met Nigeria’s total foreign debt at $10.7 billion, now it is almost $50 billion.

Nigeria is currently ranked 150 at the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index, whereas it was at 136 in 2015.

Needless to add that the unemployment rate under his administration hit 33.3 per cent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Meanwhile, the former President leaves a legacy of an insecure country, with Nigeria ranked as one of the most terrorized places in the world.

The debate over Buhari’s performance is not about to ebb, and may be made sharper by how well his successor delivers on expectations.

Two other talking points

2. Buhari’s take on 9th National Assembly



Buhari, on May 25, thanked the 9th National Assembly for their support in the last four years, noting that the Assembly was one of the most productive in terms of output, and outcome in Nigeria’s history.

“This Ninth Assembly will be remembered as one of the most productive in terms of output and outcome. Again, I thank the leadership of the National Assembly for giving me the support required to deliver on my promises to Nigerians,” he noted, while speaking at the inauguration of the permanent site of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja.

Buhari’s show of appreciation may well have illustrated the harmonious relationship between both institutions. However, how the interplay served the larger interest of Nigeria would remain debatable.

All said, the 9th Assembly would be easily remembered, in the eyes of the public, as a rubber stamp institution under Buhari, unable to check the perceived excesses of the President.

3. Buhari on opposition parties



On May 26, Buhari accused opposition parties of peddling false information about the last General Elections before the international community.

Speaking at the launch of a book: “A promise kept, a compendium of significant achievements of Muhammadu Buhari administration 2015-2023,” held in Abuja,

he said:

“They were overwhelmed that the election came and went and both at the centre and at the states, fantastic.

“How can ten sitting governors of states lose their constituencies? This has been unprecedented.”

Many would see Buhari’s chest-thumping as a mind game, designed to provide an alternative narrative to his time in power. And, he does have a right to it.

However, in spite of the many positives, the glaring shortcomings in the 2023 electoral exercise cannot be wished away.

Buhari would have to accept the blame that he did not do much to strengthen the institutions of state, especially those designed to safeguard and entrench democracy, and rule of law.

