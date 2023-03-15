ASO ROCK WATCH: ‘Go to court’, Buhari on Tinubu’s victory. One other talking point

President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, dismissed thoughts of anyone planning the annulment of 2023 presidential election results.

We tracked one other story from the presidency for your reading pleasure.

1. Go to court!



On March 9, President Buhari said that he would not annul the victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the 2023 presidential election amid the outcry of irregularities heaped on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Bola Tinubu’s election stands. If you are aggrieved, and you have the locus to do so, go to court. The wishful thinkers appeared to assume that the June 12, 1993 election crisis, the worst ever since the Civil War, could be recreated,” a statement issued by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, reads.

Buhari is on point, and his position stems from the place of rule of law in the democratic system of governance.

It is trite to argue that constitutional democracy, with its system of checks and balances, does not encourage citizens to resort to self-help but approach the courts if, and when m, they feel aggrieved.

What borders concerned Nigerians is the tendency for the president to cherry-pick which orders of the courts to obey. And, even more disturbing is the widespread belief that Nigeria’s judicial system has been seriously compromised.

One other talking point

2. Mobilizing support for Tinubu



President Buhari, on March 8, appealed to Nigerians in the diaspora to support President-elect, Tinubu, as he prepares to take over the reins of government on May 29.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, he made the appeal while speaking at a Town Hall meeting during his visit to Qatar.

He called on them to “support the incoming government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so that Nigeria will continue to be the beacon of hope and prosperity in our continent and an example for other African countries to emulate.”

As a party faithful, Buhari’s grand move fits into the general expectations of what he should do. He certainly cannot afford to betray any emotions at this time.

Perhaps, what to worry about are the fears that had been expressed earlier. Will the judiciary act independently in the case of alleged electoral malpractices that attended the polls which threw up Tinubu?

The days, weeks and months ahead are, indeed, pregnant with expectations.

