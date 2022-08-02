ASO ROCK WATCH: Hard knocks on opposition senators. Two other talking points

The Presidency, last week, knocked opposition senators for threatening to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari, and staging a walk out during proceedings at the National Assembly.

1. That presidential knock

On July 27, Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, and Publicity, Garba Shehu, described the walkout by opposition federal lawmakers, led the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after alleging national insecurity and calling for the President’s impeachment, as mere drama and babyish.

“…The President Muhammadu Buhari administration is committed to finding lasting solutions to the emerging security threats, including those left behind by the PDP in the South-South, the Northeast and throughout the federation,” Shehu stated, among others.

Shehu’s statement, once again, portrays the desperation of the Buhari administration to defend itself, even when the odds are stacked against it.

No doubt, the action taken by lawmakers is reflective of the frustration of ordinary Nigerians on the harrowing insecurity challenges in different parts of the country.

It must be said though that the response of the lawmakers appears to be a knee-jerk reaction owing to concerns that terrorists were closing in on their residences in the nation’s capital.

It would be interesting to see how the senators push through with their threats to impeach the president who has just about nine months to quit office. Otherwise, the nation may have recorded another drama, in the words of Garba Shehu.

2 Adesina’s song of hope

The Presidency, on July 28, differed from the opinion canvassed by some individuals, and groups that Nigeria is a failed State.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said this in an essay titled: “Crying with Tobi Amusan. Nigeria Shall win Las Las,” which was in celebration of the success of Nigeria’s Team in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregan, United States of Nigeria.

“This is our country standing tall in the comity of nations. Our country, not a zoo. Our country, not a failed State. Our country, beleaguered, besieged, but not broken, indeed unbreakable, and being celebrated,” he stated.

Adesina’s statement strives to primarily raise the hope of Nigerians amidst the aftermath of terrorism and other ills that have dragged the country to a precipice, and put it on life support.

Spreading the message of hope is lofty, but tackling the issues that generate messages of this nature is more important. That Nigeria abounds with talents and resources is unquestionable.

A major takeaway for Adesina and the rest of the presidency, therefore, is that the ultimate task for government is being able harness the enormous resources at the country’s disposal. How well the Buhari administration has fared remains a source of great concern.

3. Uplifting Judges’ welfare

President Buhari, on July 28, promised to change the poor state of the welfare and working conditions of the nation’s judiciary.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Shehu, he gave the assurance when the Body of Benchers visited him in Abuja.

Buhari said: “Let me assure you that the issues would be given due and urgent attention within the resources available to government.”

Buhari’s meeting with a cross section of the judiciary, and the purported outcomes, is a reminder of how not to build institutions of state.

The juvenile prostrations before the presidency only go to show that the concept of separation of powers has been practiced more in the breach. And, this explains why the institution has been enmeshed in scandals which only recently saw high profile partitions against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, leading to his eventual exit from office.

There is no gain saying the fact that unless the independence of the judiciary is guaranteed, that arm of government would remain eternally subservient to the executive.

