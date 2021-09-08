ASO ROCK WATCH: How not to dodge blames, dear VP. Two other talking points

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, last week, absolved the Nigerian Government of blames responsible for the crisis in the country’s education sector.

His position, a shock to several Nigerians, has become one of the major topics of discussion emanating from the Presidency. Two other stories also caught our attention and we present them for your reading pleasure.

Running from blames

On August 31, Vice President Osinbajo said the Nigerian Government should not be blamed for the growing number of out-of-school children, including other problems associated with the education sector in Nigeria.

Speaking on the theme, “National Dialogue on Girls: Towards a girl-friendly Nigeria,” Osinbajo was quoted as saying:

“Sometimes, when we talk about out-of-school children and problems associated with education, we tend to focus on the Federal Government whereas the Federal Government does not run primary school. That is not the business of FG. It is the business of State and Local Government.”

Osinbajo is entitled to his opinions but as logical as his recent claims may sound, it is being half smart to not to see the relationship between insecurity, poverty and the prostrate state of the Nigerian education sector.

So, the critical question Osinbajo must answer is, whose responsibility is it to provide the much desired peace and security for education to thrive?

With over 13 million children reportedly out-of-school, the recurring abductions in schools, especially in the North, cannot be denied as the strongest reason yet adduced for the avoidable crisis.

Add this to the prevailing poverty engendered by poor governance that has rendered the average Nigerian family economically impotent.

Osinbajo must come to terms with the fact that the wobbly federal structure grants the centre too much power that it can hardly extricate itself from the many landmines on the path of organized growth and development.

Two other talking points

Buhari’s hammer on Ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari, on September 1, surprisingly fired the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono and Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman.

“As we are all aware, change is the only factor that is constant in every human endeavour…I have found it essential to reinvigorate this cabinet in a manner that will deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements,” Buhari was quoted to have said, among others.

Some have argued that the President’s action was late in coming but that position cannot deny the important place of performance appraisal in the affairs of organizations.

What, however, is important that the government must avoid speaking from both sides of the mouth, as a presidential aide, Femi Adesina, has been caught saying the sacked officials did nothing wrong.

It is only logical to reason that the cabinet shakeup must have been driven by poor performance. If this is the case, therefore, transparency demands that the sacked officials should be made to account for their misdeeds where applicable.

Buhari’s many ‘assurances’

On August 29, President Buhari, assured Nigerians that his administration will deal with the perpetrators of the recent incidents of unrest in Plateau State.

According to his spokesman, Garba Shehu, to achieve success, communities must unite against the horrific attacks, and shun retributive violence.

Buhari’s assurance is one too many. In most instances, he has failed to make good his promise to deal with criminal elements frustrating the peace, and stability of the country.

The horrific attacks of armed herdsmen, bandits, among others, in different communities easily come to mind. The earlier the President begins to match words with action, the better for all Nigerians, and the legacy he will leave behind while vacating the Aso Rock Villa in 2023.

