ASO ROCK WATCH: On Buhari’s elusive search for winning formula. Two other talking points | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
ASO ROCK WATCH: On Buhari’s elusive search for winning formula. Two other talking points
Banditry in the Northern and central states States is one security challenge that has continued to make life tough and rough for President Muhammadu Buhari.
In the past few months, the President had had to grapple with the issues of students’ abductions, killings, maiming, raping, and wanton destruction of property by bandits.
This is amidst the several security efforts he had deployed, including the change of Service Chiefs, in order to arrest the pitiable security situation.
As Buhari is wont to do, he, once again, last week, issued a stern order to security agencies targeted at terminating the bandits.
This, and other interesting stories kept the Aso Rock news mill alive and thriving.
Shooting to kill
On March 3, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed that the President had directed security agencies to use lethal force on bandits.
Shehu, during an interview with BBC Hausa Services, said: “The President has ordered security forces to go into the bushes and shoot whoever they see with sophisticated weapons like AK-47,” he said.
Buhari’s shoot-at-sight order demonstrates the high level of desperation that has consumed his administration in the quest to protect the citizenry from the marauding bandits. It reflects his helplessness, tiredness, and possible lack of further ideas/strategy on how best to contain the nefarious activities of the bandits, making mockery of his security efforts.
Constitutionally, Buhari’s order, no doubt, is an aberration, as the law frowns at extra judicial killings. Indeed, no one deserves to be shot dead unless tried and sentenced by the courts.
Read also: ASO ROCK WATCH: Plotting freedom for Kagara schoolboys. Two other talking points
But Buhari’s seeming helplessness and desperation has been appreciated by some others who argue that the reign of outlaws is one that must be contained by any means given the resort of the perpetrators to terrorists acts.
All said, the presidential shoot-at-sight order on anyone bearing an unlicensed AK-47 is probably bound to fail because of concerns over abuse of power and a feared descent into anarchy.
Caught between the devil and the deep blue sea, Mr. President, perhaps, deserves some pity. But this is where it ends. The buck stops on his table and he must live with the responsibility of his action or inaction.
Perhaps, it is time for the Buhari-led government to consider the ever-growing clamour for legalisation of firearms just as citizens lose confidence in the ability of government to protect them.
Two other talking points
Securing Nigeria’s borders
President Buhari, on March 4, directed the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to improve surveillance and control around the country’s borders, and ensure they are safe from criminals.
According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari’s directive came while speaking at the virtual Commissioning Ceremony of the NIS Technology Building.
“As a security agency, I charge you to be relentless in carrying out your statutory duties of keeping our borders safe while you ensure that criminal elements don’t find Nigeria as a safe haven to hide and perpetrate their criminality.”
Buhari’s directive re-echoes the troublesome concerns over the country’s porous borders and the debilitating effects on national security.
Various claims by even government officials that criminal herdsmen perpetrating evil in the country are not from Nigeria reflect how terribly the country has sunk in the management of its sovereign borders.
Indeed, it is disheartening that even after the borders were closed for more than a year, the reports of the invasion of criminal elements into country persists.
It would be productive, therefore, for the President to continue to undertake critical reviews of the operations, and workings of the border management system.
Weeding out the bad eggs in NIS who sabotage the efforts of the Federal Government may just be one of the ways to contain the raging crisis.
Our non-negotiable unity
On March 4, President Muhammadu declared that Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable.
The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, said this while speaking to journalists after he briefed him on the suspension of strike and supply of foodstuffs and cattle to the South by the Amalgamated Union of Food and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AFUCDN).
“Mr. President expressed concern over insecurity in the land. As the Commander-in-Chief, he assured that Nigeria will be secured, safe and prosperous. He urged Nigerians to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation and that the country’s unity is non-negotiable, that Nigeria must be united, peaceful and prosperous,” Bello said.
Bello’s claims is one of the several politically correct statements credited to President by his aides or acolytes.
Whether Buhari truly authored this may not be in doubt, and this is because he had been quoted as saying such in the past.
What, however, becomes a thing of great worry is his disposition to nepotistic tendencies as he had been alleged to be causing divisions among Nigerians, especially through lopsided appointments to public offices.
The time for Buhari and his acolytes to quit the lane of mere political talks is now.
By John Chukwu…
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
10-man Porto knock Juve out of Champions League; Dortmund through
Juventus were stunned by Porto in their round-of-16 tie of the Champions League after the Portuguese side battled through to...
Aruna into last-16 at WTT Star Contender after beating Japan’s Morizono
Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has reached the round of 16 of the men’s singles event at the World Table Tennis (WTT)...
Rohr calls up Musa, Uzoho, 22 others for Benin, Lesotho AFCON qualifiers
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has invited a total of 24 players for this month’s Africa cup of Nations (AFCON)...
CAF cancels 2021 U-17 AFCON, gives three reasons
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled the 2021 edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following...
Tuchel extends unbeaten run as Chelsea manager in win over Everton
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel on Monday extended his unbeaten run to 11 matches having avoided defeat since his arrival to...
Latest Tech News
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...