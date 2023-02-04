ASO ROCK WATCH: On Buhari’s Naira redesign project. Two other talking points

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari revealed the reason why he approved the redesigning of Naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Two other stories from the Presidency were also tracked to keep you informed.

1. On Buhari’s Naira redesign project



President Buhari, on January 28, disclosed that the redesign of the Naira notes was targeted at people in possession of illicit funds, and not common Nigerians.

According to a statement issued by the President’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, he gave the reason while reacting to the challenges faced by Nigerians who had to wait long hours in queues to withdraw the new notes or deposit the old ones.

He added that the move was also designed to strengthen the economy, prevent counterfeits, corruption and terrorists funding.

As genuine as Buhari’s reason may sound, the accompanying pains of the exercise have remained a talking point. This is outside insinuations by a segment of the political class that the move may have been targeted to weaken them.

The lack of synergy in policy execution has left Nigerians reeling in anger and frustration. It is either the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) got its projections wrong or that some bank managers are in unholy alliances to frustrate the exercise.

READ ALSO:ASO ROCK WATCH: Buhari’s $1bn war against Boko Haram. Two other talking points

Hence, the President and his team must take a hard look at the execution strategies and ensure that the processes are fine tuned to alleviate associated pains of citizens trying to access the new Naira notes.

2. On Buhari’s support for Tinubu



On January 25, the Presidency slammed an elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai, for his doubts on President Buhari’s support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“But Yakasai’s questioning of the loyalty of President Muhammadu Buhari stands in sharp contrast to the actions of the President…His support for the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is unquestioned,” Shehu said.

The anticipated response from the presidency was entirely not unexpected.

But it is almost an open secret that Buhari is not campaigning for Tinubu with the expected vigour, having appeared in only a few campaign rallies

Surely, it would be a tough task for Tinubu, and his spin-doctors to admit that they are satisfied with Buhari’s support, and commitment to see the APC win the February 25 presidential election.

3. Buhari’s shot at Nigerian elites



President Buhari, on January 26, accused Nigerian elites of contributing to the challenges dragging the country backwards.

Buhari made the accusation at a luncheon after commissioning infrastructural projects executed by the Gov. Aminu Masari-led administration in Katsina State.

“Our elites did not put their heads together in the years past in order to move the country forward. They were very selfish. I insist that they should think of the country more than themselves,” he said.

Buhari’s shot must be a product of his dashed hopes but the President, however, must remember that he who lives in a glass house should not throw stones.

Hence, he should also take a portion of the blame as the one at the helm of national affairs, and a member of the so-called elites.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now