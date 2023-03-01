ASO ROCK WATCH: On Buhari’s violation of electoral rules. Two other talking points

Last week, President Muhammadu openly displayed his ballot paper shortly after he cast his vote at Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit 003, in Daura, Katsina State.

Two other stories with import for the inhabitants at the seat of power, Aso Rock Villa, were selected for review.

1. Buhari’s violation of electoral rules



On February 25, President Buhari explained why he displayed his ballot paper, showing that he voted for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following the backlash that trailed his outright disregard for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regulations, he spoke to Journalists in Daura and noted that what he did was a show of loyalty and support for Tinubu and the party.

Contrary to his claims, not a few but many hold that Buhari acted inappropriately. His conduct was a brazen violation of the secrecy of the voting system, and a slap on Nigeria’s democratic processes.

The question yet unaddressed is whether he needed that public display to persuade doubting Thomases about his allegiance to APC.

If anything, it may have confirmed growing fears that he was trying too hard not to show the rising gulf between him and Tinubu.

Above all, he presented a bad example of how not to lay claims to promoting a free, fair and credible election.

Two other talking points

2. Buhari’s impact on Nigerians



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on February 22, declared that President Buhari had impacted the lives of ordinary Nigerians with his administration’s policies and projects.

Osinbajo speaking at an event titled: “Preserving PMB Legacy,” held in Abuja, said, “The petty trader who was able to expand her business because of TraderMoni; the unemployed graduate who benefitting from the N-Power programme discovers a new and profitable path in addition, the passengers who could not hide their excitement at the seamless operation of the modern railway system or the state-of-the-art airport terminals are testimonies from Nigerians.”

No doubt, reputation management is part of every day process of running organizations or managing human entities. So, Osinbajo’s must be excused for attempts at image laundering.

The Vice President must, however, admit that the Social Investment Programmes embarked by the administration were largely patronizing ventures targeting party loyalists, and for which most Nigerian youths hardly benefited from.

3. As Buhari condemns LP candidate’s murder in Enugu



On February 24, President Buhari strongly condemned the gruesome killing of Chief Oyibo Chukwu, the Labour Party senatorial candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District and his personal aide.

According to a statement issued by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president did not only condemn but ordered security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

The killing shows how low human life is worth in contemporary Nigeria, and the decreasing capacity of the state to act in defense of its citizens.

More importantly, it aptly illustrates how dirty politics is as a game in Nigeria and how desperation is driving players in that space to want to kill to gain ascendancy.

