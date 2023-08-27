ASO ROCK WATCH: On Tinubu’s charge to ministers. Two other talking points

Last week, President Bola Tinubu, charged 45 newly inaugurated ministers to prioritise the interests of all Nigerians in the performance of their assigned responsibilities.

Here is my take on the developments.

1. Charge to ministers



On August 21, Tinubu urged the new ministers to carry all parts of the country along while discharging their duties.

“You are not a minister of a particular state, colony, region, or ethnic nationality. You are a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said while inaugurating the new members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Tinubu’s charge acknowledges the peculiarities of the Nigerian political space wherein attachment to primordial sentiments in governance largely hold sway.

Bearing in mind that most of the ministers are career politicians who are, in most cases, driven by personal, and group interests, the President’s charge, therefore, serves to remind them of such culture of mediocrity while pushing for a pan-Nigerian mentality in the discharge of their responsibilities.

While most Nigerians are not very confident about the ability of the Tinubu administration to deliver on promises, many hope that he would be firm about his desire to see the entrenchment of a nationalistic culture in running the affairs of Nigeria, having so promised.

Two other talking points

2. Promises of business-friendly environment



Tinubu, on August 16, reassured investors of making Nigeria’s economy free from all bottlenecks that obstruct the ease of doing business.

According to a statement issued by the President’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, he gave reassurance during a meeting with the Managing Director of Energy and Natural Resources in Europe and Africa, Ade Adeola, in Abuja.

“We are committed to strengthening partnerships, encouraging efficiency, and creating a suitable environment for investors,” the statement reads.

Again, Tinubu’s continuous assurance to investors speaks to grand weaknesses in the Nigerian economy which have seen businesses shutting down, and companies leaving the country.

It also lends weight to the argument that recent policy initiatives may have put more pressure on the economy.

Matching words with action would do better to persuade critics that the Tinubu administration means well for the economy in attracting and retaining foreign direct investment. Mere assurances will not do.

3. No instant solutions



On August 17, Tinubu stated that there were no instant solutions to Nigeria’s problems, in view of the pains that came with the removal of fuel subsidy.

Tinubu said this while speaking at the unveiling of Brutally Frank, a 688-page autobiography of former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

He was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Tinubu’s disposition is a clear admission that nation building is not a sprint but a marathon in which there are no quick fixes or short term miracles.

His message, therefore, is a call for the country to commit to strategic plans and be deliberate about its future goals and objectives.

Nonetheless, Tinubu is assumed not to be unaware that the patience of Nigerians have long been overstretched. This should inspire the injection of time-tested strategies in dealing with the myriad of issues holding down the country.



