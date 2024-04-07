ASO ROCK WATCH: On Tinubu’s no-excuses-for-failure declaration. One other talking point

Last week, President Bola Tinubu asserted that his administration has no reason to fail.

We tracked one other story from the presidency within the week under review.

1. No-excuses-failure declaration



On April 4, Tinubu affirmed that he had zero reason to underperform as Nigeria’s President.

“I have no reason to underperform as the elected President of the country because I campaigned for the job. I cannot complain about the job,” he stated when he spoke during Iftar with members of the Nigerian business community in Abuja.

Tinubu’s declaration shows him as, perhaps, a leader who understands the mood of the nation, and is determined to scale through hurdles in pursuit of success.

Indeed, it reflects the President’s readiness to take responsibility for whatever becomes of his administration bearing in mind that the country is generally perceived as being enormously endowed but awaiting the right leadership to harness its resources, both human and material.

His stand, therefore, might be indicative of a subtle appeal to his countrymen to see him as visionary, ready and willing to account for his actions and determined to provide transformational leadership.

2. Electing ECOWAS parliamentarians



Tinubu, on April 4, urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to strongly consider electing its members directly into the parliament.

He made the call at the inauguration of the 6th Legislature of the ECOWAS parliament in Abuja.

The President said: “The practice of directly electing public officers aligns with democratic principles that Nigeria upholds. This principle is also in line with the spirit of the ECOWAS Protocol on democracy and good governance.”

Tinubu’s call reinforces Nigeria’s commitment to deepening the ethos of democracy even in the institutions driving regional development in Africa.

It specifically details the President’s hunger to fully democratise the operations, and working of the ECOWAS, especially as the body is still battling with restoring constitutional democracy in member countries that had embraced junta regimes.

As Tinubu battles to ensure that democracy fully triumphs in the regional body, it is hoped that he would deploy similar energy in institutionalizing the same philosophy of governance at all levels in Nigeria’s politics.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now