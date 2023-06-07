ASO ROCK WATCH: On Tinubu’s promise of better governance. Two other talking points

Newly sworn-in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, last week, promised to govern Nigeria better.

Two other stories from the seat of power, Aso Rock villa, were also analysed within the week under review.

1. Tinubu’s promise



On May 29, Tinubu vowed that his administration will govern, and not rule over Nigerians.

The new President, who made the vow during his inaugural speech in Abuja, also promised to consult with Nigerians in governing the nation.

Tinubu’s promise tallies with the usual practice by politicians to build hope and restore confidence in seemingly troubled environments.

The long years of bad leadership, no doubt, breed a fertile ground for pledges aimed at raising a support base to accomplish his campaign slogan of Renewed Hope.

In promising to consult with Nigerians in the course of governance, Tinubu seeks to build a stakeholder mentality which would make success or failure a collective responsibility.

How well President Tinubu lives up to his promises would definitely be a subject of debates in the months and years ahead, having asked Nigerians to hold him to account.

Two other talking points

2. Reviewing minimum wage



Tinubu, on June 2, noted that his administration, together with State Governments, would review the present N30,000 National Minimum Wage so that it will tally with current global realities.

He stated this while receiving members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), led by their Chairman, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, at the State House, Abuja.

“We need to do some arithmetic and soul searching on the minimum wage. We will have to take a look at that together and the revenue. We must strengthen the source and application of our revenue.”

Tinubu’s remarks came highly predictable and should be considered a smart move to douse the uproar over planned removal of fuel subsidy.

Many have viewed this knee-jerk response as an acknowledgment of failure by the ruling party to creatively manage the country’s economy in the eight years of Buhari administration.

Tinubu’s idea of a wage review may excite most. However, the stop-gap measure can safely be considered a face-saving move with no offer of long term solution towards building a resilient economy.

3. Tinubu renews fight against oil theft



On June 1, Tinubu directed Service Chiefs and heads of security and intelligence agencies to crush perpetrators of oil theft, noting that his administration would not tolerate the menace.

He gave the directive during his maiden official meeting with Service Chiefs and intelligence heads in Abuja.

The National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd) speaking at the event said: “He (Tinubu)…is going to take a closer look at our misfortunes in the maritime domain, focusing particularly on the issues of oil theft, that as far as he is concerned, he is not going to tolerate oil theft. Wherever the problem is coming from, it must be crushed as soon as possible.”

Tinubu’s readiness to crush oil thieves may speak to his commitment to block revenue leakages caused by an established syndicate cutting across territories and offices.

The pronouncements and optics would seem right but will Mr President find the political will to act correctly, as well known criminal gangs have since been recruited to ‘protect’ the country’s pipelines.

But beyond this is the challenge of instituting quick reforms to rejig the security architecture in order to stand a better chance of ending the national menace.

