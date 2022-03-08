ASO ROCK WATCH: Osinbajo’s dream for Africa. Two other talking points

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on February 28, disclosed his dream of having an African continent that tackles the issues of poverty, hunger, disease, unconstitutional change of government, including other fruits of bad governance.

Osinbajo, African dream

Osinbajo, while speaking as a Special Guest of Honour at the opening of the 2022 Judicial Year of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, in Arusha, Tanzania, said: “The Africa we want is one that addresses, among others, humanity’s most pressing concerns of eradication of poverty, hunger and disease; the sustenance of democracy, and the rule of law; sustainable development, especially dealing with challenges of climate change and application of finite resources for economic growth, and diversification; human security and peace.

The Vice President’s speech amplifies the yawning leadership gaps that have trailed Africa for years, especially since post-colonial rule. It serves to remind African leaders of the need to pursue good leadership, and draw the continent out of the dungeon of the negatives stalling its development.

While Osinbajo’s dream is one that all African leaders should work towards its realisation, it behoves him, and his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, to lead the way, and set example for other African leaders, even as their tenure is fast running out.

Two other talking points

Seeking productive public servants

Vice President Osinbajo, on March 3, affirmed the need to develop well-trained, knowledgeable and well-motivated public servants for effective service delivery and excellent performance.

“Our governments have never been short of ideals, policies or roadmaps. Indeed we have some of the best written and most insightful policies on practically all issues, but we sometimes fall flat on implementation. The reason is the quality of the human resources that we deploy in the public sector,” he said at a programme in Abuja.

Osinbajo’s knock on public servants is not new. The Vice President had once blamed them for contributing immensely to Nigeria’s underdevelopment. Though he has the right to point accusing fingers at people and/or areas perceived to be directly or indirectly the cause of the country’s underdevelopment, he should not overlook the role present, and past leaders had played.

Besides, the Vice President must be reminded that the onus lies on him and, his principal to see that the workforce in the civil service are well-trained, and motivated to perform better.

And, it is practically needless to continue to trade blames, and not accept responsibility of the failure of the Buhari administration in ensuring that its policies, and programmes are implemented productively.

Osinbajo’s believe in Buhari

On March 5, Vice President Osinbajo said Nigeria needs leaders like President Buhari to effectively tackle Nigeria’s security challenges.

“We also recognise, especially with security, that very few administrations, have been confronted with the plethora of security challenges that we have been confronted with. Frankly, when you look at the sheer number and range of those security challenges, it is evident that it is necessary to have a leader such as President Buhari to be able to even take on those challenges,” he said when he paid a courtesy visit to traditional rulers in Delta State.

Osinbajo, no doubt, is constrained to speak in favour of the administration he is practically involved with. To act otherwise would be suicidal.

So, while making the best of a bad situation, the Vice President must realize that Nigerians are increasingly becoming more discerning and know when the government is playing the ostrich.

Therefore, the reality that stares the Buhari administration in the face is that the Nigeria public feels, and rightly so, that it has not found sufficient political will to confront the monster of insecurity. This, it must deal with.

