ASO ROCK WATCH: Osinbajo’s N8.9 trillion claim. Two other talking points

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo claimed last week that the Buhari administration spent N8.9 trillion on infrastructural development across the country in 2020.

The claim has generated reactions with many Nigerians wondering if there are evidence on ground to back the assertion.

Indeed, many continue to query the level of infrastructural decay in the face of humongous investments as claimed by the Nigerian government.

Two other stories from the seat of power have also been selected for your reading pleasure.

Is Osinbajo saying the truth?

The Vice President raised eye brows on September 26 with the claim that the Buhari administration had invested more in infrastructural development than any previous administration in the country.

Osinbajo, who spoke at the inauguration of a 21-storey Dakkada Tower in Akwa Ibom State, said: “We have invested more than any administration on infrastructural development. As at last year, we expended over N8.9 trillion on infrastructure development despite the severe economic meltdown in the country.”

The Vice President, no doubt, is entitled to his opinion. However, he must come to a realization that the only way he would sound convincing is to lay the facts of the N8.9 trillion expenditure bare, given the tendency for government functionaries to lie with figures.

This has become necessary as it has been argued that many of the federal roads across the six geopolitical zones in the country are no more than death traps compared to other countries with smaller national budgets.

And, despite the increasing budgetary allocations to the power sector, there has not been any remarkable improvement in power supply with many communities in the country enjoying less than six hours of average electricity supply.

In the housing and education sectors, the story remains the same.

Dear Vice President, we dare say that only a full disclosure of the facts will excite Nigerians.

Two other talking points

Buhari’s false claim on Boko Haram

President Muhammadu Buhari, on September 25, told world leaders at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly held in New York that the Boko Haram sect had been severely weakened and its fighters only preying on soft targets in the North-East.

He said: “In Nigeria, Boko Haram terrorist group, though fragmented by internal strife and weakened by our defence forces, is still active and preying on soft targets. Nigeria will continue to work closely with the UN Counter-Terrorism bodies and entities with a view to bringing this scourge to an end.”

READ ALSO: ASO ROCK WATCH: Is President Buhari listening? Two other talking points

Buhari’s assertion cannot be completely faulted. For sure, the internal strife in the Boko Haram camp, and its conquer by ISWAP, may have impacted the group’s cohesion. However, its ability to wreak havoc in communities in the North-East remains intact, and this is despite President Buhari’s promise to “treat all criminals troubling Nigeria in the language they understand.”

It is obvious that terrorists have remained resolute in their resolve to destabilize Nigeria, with tremendous local and international support.

It will be interesting to see how the Nigerian President builds multilateral support to cage the growing influence of ISWAP and return political stability and order to the country.

Reluctance to expose Boko Haram sponsors

The Presidency declared on September 21 that the Federal Government was not interested in exposing sponsors of terrorism.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said on national television that the government would rather prosecute all individuals behind terrorism in the country rather than exposing them.

He said: “Naming and shaming will not be the motive. Naming and shaming won’t be the motive. Rather, bringing malefactors to justice would be it.”

Adesina’s statement further lends credence to the claim by most Nigerians that the Buhari administration has a knack for pampering terrorists while wielding the big stick against perceived enemies.

Nigerians deserve to know the people behind the terror group that cut down their brothers, sisters, friends, and associates in their prime.

Exposing these financiers of terrorism will albeit belatedly restore public trust in the government and ended speculation that it was sympathetic to terrorists and their supporters.

Join the conversation

Opinions