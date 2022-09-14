Aso Rock Watch
ASO ROCK WATCH: Sustaining fight against terrorists. Two other talking points
President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, encouraged the Armed Forces to sustain the tempo of their operations against the terrorists, and other criminals dealing with innocent citizens across the country.
We selected two other stories that made the rounds at the presidency within the week in review.
1. Sustaining the terrorism fight
On September 8, President Buhari assured that the Armed Forces would continue to put in appropriate measures that would engender a long-lasting peace, and stability to Nigeria.
The President gave the assurance when he declared open the 12th Nigerian Navy Games, LAGOS 2022.
He also appealed to Nigerians not to lose hope in the capacity of the military to flush out the terrorists completely from the country’s territory.
As the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, the onus rests on Buhari to constantly inspire the troops, and reassure Nigerians of peace and stability.
His pronouncements, therefore, serve as a morale booster, and offer a ray of hope to those who are direct victims of the massive destruction that have characterised the barbaric acts of the bloodthirsty criminals.
It is, however, necessary for the President to consider a thorough rejig of the country’s security architecture, especially as insinuations are rife that the military is being compromised.
While the hope of several Nigerians in his ability to deal with the criminals have dimmed, the opportunity to redeem himself is still up.
Two other talking points
2. Buhari’s commitment to peace in Africa
President Buhari, on September 7, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the promotion of peace, and harmony in West Africa.
The President reportedly spoke when he received in audience former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja, who had come to brief him on the diplomatic conflict between Mali and Cote D’Ivoire.
Mali had detained 49 Ivorian soldiers for alleged unlawful entry. Three of the soldiers, all females, have been released, while 46 others are still in detention.
While President Buhari’s commitment to a peaceful West African region may be considered progressive, he must ensure that he exerts the same energy to resolving the many conflicts that have almost brought Nigeria to ruins.
3. Presidency’s shot at Nigerian priests
Buhari’s Spokesman, Adesina, on September 4, alleged that religious leaders contributed to the challenges confronting the country.
His accusation was not unconnected with a statement credited to Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto Diocese who in an interview on Arise TV identified the negative role of some religious leaders in 2015 General Elections, and its implications for Nigeria.
In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle @femiadesina, he said: “People have understood they were lied to in 2015. With the way some priests speak, they seem not better than altar boys. We may agree with OBJ, and start ordaining our own priests soon. Some of the ones we have are causing bad blood in the country. Un-Christlike.”
Adesina’s position must be a product of several harsh messages by some clergy who have boldly spelt out the failings of leadership in Nigeria. For example, Bishop Kukah has been consistent in criticising the many downsides of the Buhari administration. This has not augured well with the Presidency as it has called out the Bishop on several occasions.
Though some of the clergy men have been found making statements capable of heating up the polity, the Presidency must learn to welcome the ones that mean well for the growth of the country.
