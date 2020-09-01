ASO ROCK WATCH: That Buhari call for speedy justice delivery. Two other talking points

Speeding up justice

President Muhammmadu Buhari, on August 26, during the first Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), frowned at the slow pace of justice delivery in Nigeria, describing it as terrible.

The President, represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, advocated for urgent judicial reforms which would see to the placement of time limits for the pronouncement of verdict on criminal and civil cases. He averred that speedy justice delivery would restore people’s confidence in the judiciary, facilitate the ease of doing business, and position the country as an investment hub.

Buhari had queried: “You had now introduced time limits for election petitions. Everything must be done within six to eight-month period. My question then is why can’t we have a time limit for criminal cases? Why can’t we have a rule that will say a criminal trial all the way to the Supreme Court must not exceed 12 months? Even if we say that civil cases must not go beyond between 12 and 15 months.”

The President’s call for speedy dispensation of justice amplifies those made over the years for the judiciary to embark on radical reforms that would terminate the era of having case files gather dust while waiting endlessly for justice.

It is indisputable that as cases linger in the courts, people lose confidence in the judicial process. Having time limits for cases, therefore, would definitely enhance national judicial process, and help rebuild the trust the citizenry has in the judiciary.

However, as altruistic as Buhari’s call may seem, the executive must continue to resist the temptation to tamper with the independence of the judiciary, and, indeed, other arms of government, a principle that must be guarded or protected jealously.

In this regard, the President should consider leading an initiative to separate the office of the Minister of Justice from that of the Attorney-General of the Federation, a perceived anomaly that has variously encouraged manipulation of the country’s judicial process.

Nigerians are eager to see how the judiciary re-engineers itself to deliver on the expectations of not just the presidency but the country at large.

Two other talking points

On Buhari’s nine priorities

On August 25, President Buhari disclosed nine priority areas his administration would focus on to make life better for Nigerians.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President said he would: “Build a thriving and sustainable economy; enhance social inclusion and reduce poverty; enlarge agricultural output for food security and export; attain energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products and expand transport and other infrastructural development.

“Expand business growth, entrepreneurship and industrialisation; expand access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity of Nigerians; build a system to fight corruption, improve governance and create social cohesion; and improve security for all.”

It has been argued that the President’s new focus signposts his commitment to rescuing Nigeria from the jaws of developmental negatives.

However, it must be acknowledged also that the said new priority areas are but elements of what the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had promised in their manifesto.

Should re-echoing what had earlier been promised draw some applause? Perhaps, no. The expectations of Nigerians are that the Buhari-led administration should stay focused and commit to radically transforming the society, not only in words but action, evidenced in structured timelines.

As Nigeria intervenes in Mali

Contributing at a meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Governments, on August 28, in Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari enjoined the military junta in Mali to stick to the one-year time table for return to democratic government.

President Buhari had said: “For the people of Mali, specifically the leadership, embracing Democracy and Good Governance is crucial to the country’s political stability. Mali cannot therefore afford to stand alone, hence the need to come to terms with the realities of an acceptable and workable transition compact that inspires the confidence of all Malians.”

Military rule has been termed an aberration and Nigerian government’s stance speaks to its aspiration to lead in Africa, and in particular, the West African sub-region.

In the heightened pressure for the Malian military to relinquish power within a year lies the possibility of the deployment of Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG), to chase out the military government, if dialogue fails.

This could spell lots of distractions to Nigeria, especially in tackling the myriad of internal crises staring her in the face.

It will be interesting to see how Buhari leads ECOWAS to force out the coupists in Mali without the use of force.

By John Chukwu…

