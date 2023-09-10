ASO ROCK WATCH: Tinubu’s stance on underperforming ministers. Two other talking points

The Presidency, last week, explained that President Bola Tinubu would not hesitate to fire any underperforming minister, and aide.

We tracked two other stories from the seat of power, Aso Rock villa, within the week under review.

1. Tinubu’s stance on underperforming ministers



On August 28, the Presidency expressed confidence that Tinubu will not tolerate failure from his newly appointed ministers, or aides.

“…the President has shown, as he did during his time in Lagos State as governor, that he is not someone that is afraid to fire anybody…if this administration fails, they will not say a minister failed or a set of ministers failed. They will say President Bola Tinubu failed, and he will not accept failure,” his Senior Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said on national television.

Ngelale’s comments demonstrate how critical ministers are to the success of any administration. It significantly highlights how former ministers, not only past Presidents, had contributed immensely to leadership failure in Nigeria.

Interestingly, the signal may show Tinubu’s readiness to keep the ministers on their toes. However, it is left to be seen how swiftly the President would make good his plans, bearing in mind that the ministers largely comprise of cronies, and allies.

Two other talking points

2. Fight against coup in Africa



Following the recent Gabon coup, Tinubu, on August 30, stated that he was committed to working with other African Heads of State to defend democracy on the continent, and stop the spread of the “contagious”.

“…the President is working very closely and continues to communicate with other Heads of State in the African Union towards a comprehensive consensus on the next steps forward with respect to how the power in Gabon will play out and how the continent will respond to contagious autocracy…,” the Ngelale said in a statement.

The response from the presidency depicts additional pressure on Tinubu who is still grappling with leading regional efforts at restoring democracy in Niger Republic.

On the flip side, the coup further portrays the failure of leadership on the continent and leaves Tinubu with the onerous task of proving that his time in power would be transformational.

3. Ending terrorism in Nigeria



On August 31, Tinubu admitted that Nigeria cannot achieve national growth, and prosperity unless terrorism was defeated completely.

The President said this while hosting the United Nations Under-Secretary-General, Vladimir Voronkov in Abuja.

“Growth and prosperity cannot be achieved until we banish terrorism. We have to equally look at other sides of the issue, and I have said it is the where, how, and when of terrorism.”

Tinubu’s remark is an acknowledgement of festering insecurity largely foisted by the criminal activities of the Boko Haram sect, terror group, ISWAP, bandits, and armed herdsmen.

Beyond his admittance, it is the President’s lot to act quickly, remedy the situation and return Nigeria to the path of economic growth and prosperity.

