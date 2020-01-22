ASO ROCK WATCH: Toasting APC’s ‘politically strategic’ legal victories. 2 other things

Past week was, indeed, one of celebration in Aso Rock, the Nigerian seat of power. It was a week President Muhammadu Buhari could not hide his excitement. He and his party men and women relished, particularly, the addition they made by winning Imo State and returning it as an APC controlled state.

The victories, cemented by the Supreme Court, were described by Mr President as “politically strategic.”

Buhari, obviously excited over these victories, had said in a statement through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, that anything contrary would have been a major blow to the ruling party.

“I am glad this tortuous journey has ended in favour of the party and our governors. APC won the states and has proved it in court. It would have been a major blow if strategically important states like Kano and Plateau are lost.’’

While the APC made merry and celebrated its victories, it was a period of lamentation for the opposition PDP and some Nigerians who expressed serious misgivings on the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment on Imo State. For this category, though the breakdown of the ruling of the apex court is yet to be made public, the issue of alleged mathematical imbalance in votes cast remains a subject of public debate.

Still on conspiracy theories

The President last Friday left Nigeria for the United Kingdom (UK) to participate in the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit, in London.

Buhari left Nigeria three days before the event which held on Monday. Speaking on the trip, the Presidency said he would return to Nigeria on Thursday, which would make it another three days after the event had ended.

Buhari’s trips have always elicited public concerns. This is especially so because of the exigencies of having to meet with his doctors in UK at regular intervals. Indeed, there are the doubting Thomases, who suspect Mr. President decided to ‘kill two birds with one stone’. According to them, Buhari may have chosen to travel days before the event in London to be able to undertake his routine check up with the London doctors. This issue, however, remains very debatable.

That stunt by Joshua

World Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua pulled a smart stunt on President Muhammadu Buhari within the week in London. In doing so, he not only presented himself as a thoroughbred Nigerian but openly identified and glorified the nation of his birth.

Joshua presented his belts to President Buhari prostrating, not only before Nigerians living in the UK but also to the rest of the world. In celebrating and projecting himself as one stewed in native culture, he, by extension, elevated Nigeria as a country rich in values and discipline.

While Buhari and the rest of the citizens relish the image boost Joshua’s meeting accorded the country, the question bothering the minds of many remain whether Joshua would have been able to achieve these personal fits if he had not opted for another society where government places premium on the well being of its citizens.

