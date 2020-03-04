ASO ROCK WATCH: When 295 ‘tankers’ pass through the eye of a needle. 2 other stories we tracked

One dominant issue around the presidency last week was President Muhammadu Buhari’s order for an immediate withdrawal and replacement of security officials found to be sabotaging land border closure policy.

This action came to bear after an investigation by a Board of Inquiry set up by the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno, allegedly fished out some government officials for their roles in the unauthorized release of 295 smuggled petroleum tankers on December 17, 2019. The said security officials had been saddled with the responsibility of protecting the country’s frontiers under a border drill exercise code-named, “Operation Swift Response.”

The presidency had noted thus through a statement by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina: “The border drill has been hugely successful and has led to the interception and seizure of large quantities of foods, materials and petroleum resources illegally trafficked across our borders.”

As commendable as the efforts are, the key question on the lips of many is how these rogue customs officials beat the eagle eyes of the no-nonsense customs boss and his top officials. Even more intriguing is why it would take the intervention of the President to address the issue? And, why would it be sufficient to just remove the rogue men and have them redeployed as sanction for misdemeanor? Should the burden of responsibility not rest on the Comptroller General of the Customs Service, Hameed Ali? And, why has he been unusually silent over the issue?

2 other things

Condolences, and more condolences!

Attacks by insurgents are unceasing and last week provided another opportunity for the presidency to issue what now appears to be automated mails commiserating with victims.

This time, it was the turn of Garkida which incidents took place on February 21 and 22. The insurgents maimed, killed and burnt buildings including the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria. As usual, the presidency, through Buhari’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, condemned the Boko Haram attack in Garkida, Adamawa State while asserting that the administration will soon begin an aggressive campaign to rout the Boko Haram insurgents, in the coming weeks.

The President further stressed that his administration had weakened the Boko Haram terrorists and that their recent attacks on soft targets were simply a show of frustration.

Read also: ASO ROCK WATCH: Buhari’s house of commotion, plus how the scales fell off the President’s eyes

“These attacks on soft targets by the terrorists are obvious signs of frustration because my administration has significantly weakened Boko Harams military capability to invade and hold Nigerian territory unchallenged.

Our gallant forces deserve our appreciation for repelling the attackers but they must go beyond this point. They have our full support to go after the terrorists and have them pay a huge price. I want to assure the country that terrorists will continue to face the combined power of our military until they give up their mistaken ways,” he stated.

In many quarters, the President’s claim that he has weakened the Boko Haram terrorists remains a huge debate. Critics continue to point at the unceasing Boko Haram attacks in the North-east, especially Borno State. If anything, they argue that the President shouldn’t be referencing ‘aggressive campaigns’ for the fact that majority reports in the media had often spoken of the military repelling attacks and not leading any offensives.

The ISWAP challenge

The opening of the 10th National Security Seminar organized by the Alumni Association of the National Defence College, (AANDEC), in Abuja, provided another platform for President Buhari to take a swipe at insurgency. Leveraging the event last week, he urged the Nigerian military to re-examine strategies in ensuring that the Islamic States for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the North-east were defeated.

The President was represented by the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, in the seminar tagged: “Combating Insecurity in Nigeria,” as organized in collaboration with the Office National Security Adviser (ONSA) and National Defence College (NDC). He averred that security agencies had been given renewed mandate to deal mercilessly with all forms of criminality such as terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

“No doubt, our forces have over the years worked hard to defeat Boko Haram and they will as well re-examine their strategies to deal with ISWAP that has invaded parts of the country. The criminal elements using kidnapping and other criminal activities as a way to get rich quick should either stop such acts forthwith or face the full weight of the law as security agencies have a renewed mandate to deal with such acts of criminality,” he said.

President Buhari does deserve some pity. Having prioritized security as one of the main planks of his administration, to experience same as his biggest headache could break the strongest man. But this is not entirely about emotions but the widely held view that the President had not done enough to build and lead a military campaign well structured to decimate Boko Haram and other insurgents.

Fresh in recent memories is Buhari’s insistence to retain his service chiefs, despite massive public outcry, and the in-fighting between his National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Mungono, and Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Indeed, the President has to do more to convince Nigerians that his competency to continue to prosecute the Boko a Haram war is not in doubt.

By John Chukwu…

Join the conversation

Opinions