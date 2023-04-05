ASO ROCK WATCH: Will Nigerians miss Buhari after May 29? Two other talking points

The Presidency, last week, asserted that, like former President Goodluck Jonathan, Nigerians would yearn for President Muhammadu Buhari when he leaves office.

Two other stories from Aso Rock were reviewed within the week under review.

1. Longing for Buhari after May 29?

On March 27, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, decried the high level of criticism heaped on Buhari, noting that Nigerian leaders are not loved while in office.

Shehu, who stated this while speaking in an interview with a national television station , declared that Nigerians would miss Buhari when he leaves office.

“So, we are comfortable in our hearts and in our minds – President Buhari will go, Nigerians will yearn for him. They will yearn for him when he leaves.”

Shehu’s attempt at self-praise, amidst the barrage of criticisms heaped on the Buhari administration, is well understood. Someone has to get the job done!

On the flip side, the presidency may have unwittingly admitted that the incoming Tinubu administration may not be better than its predecessor.

Over all, Shehu’s comments should raise deep concerns over what is turning out to be a bad public relations stunt that may hunt the much anticipated Tinubu-led government.

The inherent fear, indeed, is that of Nigerians experiencing an anti-climax in the quality of governance.

Two other talking points

2. Osinbajo’s appeal to world leaders



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on March 28, appealed to world leaders to drop their differences, and end terrorism in Africa.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, the Vice President made the appeal while delivering a lecture at King’s College, London, United Kingdom.

“Given the scale of the problem and the fact that the threat of terrorism anywhere on earth is a threat to the whole of humanity, I think it is time for the global community to treat the menace of terrorism in the Sahel as a common challenge,” he said.

Though noble, Osinbajo’s appeal calls attention to the lingering crisis of failing political leadership, especially in Africa.

While calling on the global community is not out of place, the Vice President must appreciate that most of the festering crisis have been home-grown, triggered essentially by bad leadership.

African leaders must, therefore, look inwards and honestly speak to the internal contradictions. A constant peer review of how individual countries are managed cannot be underestimated.

3. Buhari’s believe in Tinubu Presidency



On March 28, President Buhari declared that Nigeria will benefit immensely from the political experience of the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when he finally takes the mantle of leadership on May 29.

“As the President-Elect prepares to take over mantle of leadership at 71, the President affirms that his political pedigree from the 90’s, active role in party politics, being elected Senator and later Governor of Lagos State, and diligent involvement in structure of leadership at the Executive and Legislative levels for many years, will serve as asset for good and effective governance,” a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, reads.

The birthday wish and expressed confidence were not totally unexpected.

However, critics are quick to recall how the President had earlier asserted that Nigerians would long for his administration after May 29.

Should Nigerians expect a decline in quality of governance, if Buhari’s claims are interpreted superficially? Time will tell.

