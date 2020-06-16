Aspirant ‘exposes’ plans by Akeredolu to rig APC primary

An aspirant for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Ambassador Olusola Iji, has accused Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of planning to rig the party’s primary.

Iji, who is Nigeria’s Ambassador to Togo, made the accusation while reacting to a petition sent to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on alleged illegal registration of new members into the party in Ondo State.

According to him, the petition was a mere ruse to cover up Governor Akeredolu’s plans to rig the primaries.

He further claimed that Akeredolu planned to unfairly tilt the outcome of the July 20 primaries by generating 130 names from each unit into the official APC register in the state.

Iji, in a statement signed by his Director, Media Services, Sola Aregbesola, also noted that a similar scenario played out in the 2016 APC primary won by Akeredolu, adding that he is convinced that the governor is scheming to replay the joker used in 2016 by inputting the 130 names from each of the 3009 units.

The aspirant, who called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to stop what he termed ‘planned political heist’ of the governor from becoming a reality, said his findings show Akeredolu is jittery to face APC members at the primary election because he has disconnected from them.

He said: “We appeal to the APC NWC to refuse to be dissuaded from the popular decision to ensure free, fair and credible conduct of the 2020 primary through direct option. We also appeal to our members to be politically alert to avoid being caught napping by any aspirant’s election rigging antics from wherever scheme.”

Reacting to the allegation, Governor Akeredolu, through his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said the accusations was wrongly canvassed and misdirected.

Ojogo said: “It’s a genuine fear and apprehension by whoever expresses such. Recall that during a formidable campaign of ours, the Ibigiga Ambassadors, raised similar fears.”

