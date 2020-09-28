ASSAULT: Court orders Senator Abbo to pay N50m | Ripples Nigeria

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Abuja on Monday awarded N50 million in favour of the woman assaulted by the Senator representing Adamawa-North, Elisha Abbo.

The FCT High Court entered judgment against the Senator over a sex toy shop video that went viral in 2019 awarding the sum of N50 million in favour of the victim, Osimibibra Warmate.

Reports say judgement in the case with REF: Suit No. FHC: CV/2393/19 – Osimibibra Warmate v Senator Elisha Abbo, came after Warmate initiated a civil claim for damages.

Recall that the case of assault on a nursing mother instituted against Senator Abbo was dismissed by a Magistrate Court in Zuba, Abuja, on August 1, 2020, by Magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, who held that the police and the applicant failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the lawmaker actually committed the offence levelled against him.

The judgment by Magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah came despite the fact that Senator Abbo had, in a televised press conference, apologised to the victim and Nigerians for the act.

