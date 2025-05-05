Associated Bus Company, Fidson, Legend Internet, others emerge as top stocks to watch this week

The Nigerian equities market recovered from the three-week-long bearish trading in April with another profit-making trading session last week.

The equities market opened for four day last week and recorded gains in two and trading sessions while raking in a profit of N183 billion in the process.

The market capitalisation increased to N66.6 trillion from the N66.4 trillion recorded the previous week.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.27% to close the week at 106,042.57 points from 105,752.61 points recorded the previous week.

The market recovery was boosted by strong performances from stocks like Associated Bus Company (ABCTRANS), Legend Internet (LEGENDINT), and Fidson Healthcare (FIDSON) emerged amongst the top ten best-performing stocks last week, positioning themselves as stocks to watch in the new week.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks To Watch is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

ABCTRANS • 2.26 ▴ 0.20 (9.71%)

The current share price of Associated Bus Company (ABCTRANS) is N2.26. ABCTRANS closed its last trading day (Friday, May 2, 2025) at N2.26 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.7% gain over its previous closing price of 2.06 NGN. Associated Bus began the year with a share price of 1.23 NGN and has since gained 83.7% on that price valuation, ranking it 11th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about ABCTRANS knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 64% over the past four-week period alone—third best on NGX.

Associated Bus Company is the 74th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 29 – May 2, 2025). ABCTRANS has traded a total volume of 47.4 million shares—in 2,024 deals—valued at NGN 65.9 million over the period, with an average of 752,718 traded shares per session. A volume high of 17.4 million was achieved on February 11th, and a low of 50,764 on April 9th, for the same period.

FIDSON • 22.85 ▴ 0.85 (3.86%)

The current share price of Fidson Healthcare (FIDSON) is NGN 22.85. FIDSON closed its last trading day (Friday, May 2, 2025) at 22.85 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 3.9% gain over its previous closing price of 22.00 NGN. Fidson Healthcare began the year with a share price of 15.50 NGN and has since gained 47.4% on that price valuation, ranking it 18th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about FIDSON knowing the stock has accrued 27% over the past four-week period alone—10th best on NGX.

Fidson Healthcare is the 79th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 29 – May 2, 2025). FIDSON has traded a total volume of 42.7 million shares—in 4,776 deals—valued at NGN 809 million over the period, with an average of 677,223 traded shares per session. A volume high of 3.9 million was achieved on February 6th, and a low of 30,762 on April 25th, for the same period.

LEGENDINT • 9.03 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Legend Internet (LEGENDINT) is NGN 9.03. LEGENDINT closed its last trading day (Friday, May 2, 2025) at 9.03 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Legend Internet closed its IPO day (April 24, 2025) with a share price of 6.20 NGN and has since gained 45.7% on that price valuation, ranking it 22nd on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Legend Internet is the 16th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past week (Apr 24 – May 2, 2025). LEGENDINT has traded a total volume of 44.6 million shares—in 859 deals—valued at NGN 335 million over the period, with an average of 7.43 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 12.2 million was achieved on April 25th, and a low of 1.38 million on May 2nd, for the same period.

By: Babajide Okeowo

