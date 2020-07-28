Association of local govts sets up interim management committee

The General Assembly of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) on Tuesday inaugurated a seven-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) to pilot the affairs of the association for the next six months.

The General Assembly had on May 30 resolved to set up the IMC.

It approved the constitution of the committee because the national leadership of the association had been inactive for the past eight months.

The IMC is headed by the Chairman of Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State, Abdullahi Maje.

Other members of the committee are: Ige Emmanuel- Deputy President from South West; Kingsley Innaji (South-East); Philip Okparaji (South-South); Jingi Rufai (North-East); Shehu Jaga (North-West) and Niyi Adeagbo as Public Relations Officer.

In his inaugural speech, Maje said the committee’s mandate was to set up an ALGON Electoral Committee to conduct elections into the offices of president and other members of the National Executive Council (NEC).

