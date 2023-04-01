Aston Villa stun Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Aston Villa pulled off a stunning display at Stamford Bridge as they sealed a 2-0 victory over Chelsea in a Premier League clash on Saturday.

The Unai Emery side secured another victory away from home with a composed display against the Blues to increase pressure on boss Graham Potter.

Ollie Watkins opened the scoring from a Marc Cucurella blunder in the 18th minute before John McGinn’s second-half rocket put the game out of reach for the home side.

Read Also: EPL: Ndidi, Iheanacho lose with Leicester, Arsenal beat Leeds

Chelsea had 25 shots with eight on target while Villa managed five attempts and two on target.

It is Villa’s fifth win on the road since Emery took over as manager in October 2023, and means they have now picked up 16 points away from home.

Meanwhile, all 10 of Chelsea’s victories this season have come against bottom-half opposition but this defeat means they drop into 11th on the table.

Villa move up to ninth, one point off Liverpool in eighth.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now