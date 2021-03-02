AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, efficacious – PTF | Ripples Nigeria

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Tuesday described the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as safe and efficacious.

Nigeria took the delivery of 3.92 million doses of the vaccine on Tuesday.

The doses are the first tranche of the 16 million doses expected under COVAX Facility arrangement.

The PTF Chairman, Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this to journalists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, noted that He noted that COVID-19 had killed more than 2.5 million people across the world.

He said: “The arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccine today marks a significant milestone in the National Response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

“For over one year, humanity has remained under the siege of a virus that has impacted on lives, livelihood, destroyed economies, governance systems, medical services, socio-economic systems.

“Nations around the world have deployed enormous resources to tackle the virus which has seen a first wave and a more virulent second wave.

“The successful development of vaccines and the accelerated process for emergency authorisation has brought hope to humanity.

“Its arrival in Nigeria today has been made possible through purposeful leadership by His Excellency, the President, in collaboration with domestic stakeholders, the international community.”

Mustapha said there were painstaking technical efforts to ensure that Nigerians were being offered safe and efficacious vaccines.

“Prior to the vaccines phase, we had introduced and promoted Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs),” he added.

