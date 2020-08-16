ASUP petitions rights commission over non-payment of 20 months’ salaries by Abia govt

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Sunday sent a petition to the National Human Rights Commission over 20 months’ unpaid salaries by the Abia State government.

The National President of ASUP, Mr. Anderson Ezeibe, stated this in a letter addressed to the Executive Secretary of the commission in Abuja.

Ezeibe said Governor Ikpeazu had refused to pay salaries to its members in Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, for the past 20 months.

He said: “We are compelled to bring to the attention of the commission the refusal of the Abia State government (proprietor of the institution), Governing Council and management of the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, to honour its contractual obligations to our members in the institution for a cumulative period of 20 months.

“Our members in this institution covering all teaching staff of the polytechnic are owed salaries from July 2018 to October, 2019 and from March 2020 till July 2020.

“This is despite several entreaties to the institution’s management, governing council and the government of Abia State to pay the accrued salaries.

”It is noteworthy to point out that since the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria in March 2020, the members have not received any salary and have been living in serious discomfort as no form of palliative has been extended to them.

“Our union sees this development as a violation of the fundamental rights of our members in Abia State Polytechnic, Aba particularly as it affects their rights to just and favourable conditions of work guaranteed by the Universal Declaration on Human Rights.

“This development also undermines our members’ rights to life and the dignity of the human person clearly captured in Chapter IV of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and by extension has also adversely affected their dependents access to same rights.”

