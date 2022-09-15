ASUU accuses Nigerian govt of deliberately elongating strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday accused the Federal Government of willingly elongating the ongoing strike by refusing to honour agreements signed by both parties.

The union President, Emmanuel Osodeke, stated this at a National Town Hall Meeting on Tertiary Education in Abuja.

He expressed the readiness of striking lecturers to go back to class if the federal government meets their demands.

Osodeke condemned the government’s poor attitude to the development of education in the country.

The ASUU strike which commenced on February 14 entered its 220th day on Thursday.

He said: “On all these issues, we have given the government a minimum that we can accept, but they have not responded on the issue of revitalisation, on the issue of earned allowance and on issues that we have all discussed.

“We negotiated and agreed that they should sign and this is very simple, not more than one day.

“On UTAS and IPPIS, we say release the report of the test you did and let’s look at the one who came first and take it as we agreed.

“So we have given them the minimum we want and we have to come down and they can do it in one day if there is a will.

“The government loves this country, these children and their parents, then they should come to the table and let us resolve these issues in one day.

“Just as we did in 2014, they should come and ensure that we do that, we can even have the meeting openly so that Nigeria will see what we are discussing.”

