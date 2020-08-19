ASUU accuses Nigerian govt of excluding it in fight against coronavirus

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has accused the federal government of neglecting research institutions across the country in the fight against the pandemic.

ASUU Chairman, Biodun Ogunyemi, in a statement on Wednesday, said government’s action has continue to cripple universities and make it redundant.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Ogunyemi said ASUU “finds it unacceptable that the Presidential Task Force would discuss issues relating to prevention control and possible cure of COVID-19 in Nigeria without reference to universities and university-based scholars.

Read also: ASUU to present alternative payment platform to govt, says IPPIS is ‘a business venture’

“However, we view the Federal Government’s failure to acknowledge the intellectual and research community in the national discourse on COVID-19 as a continuation of the trajectories which brought our universities to their knees and deprive them of capacity to respond to national challenges,” the statement issued read.”

Mr Ogunyemi, however, added that “It is no longer news that ASUU members across the country were actively involved in the production and distribution of hand sanitisers, radio/TV jingles, handbills and posters, hand washing buckets and other items supportive of government efforts to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

“At the same time, our medical and paramedical professional members were and are still involved in frontline activities as members of COVID-19 State Task Forces and volunteers in the isolation centres and clinics where their services were (are) critically required in critical moments.”

He urged the government to involve the body so as to experience true development.

Join the conversation

Opinions