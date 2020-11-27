ASUU agrees to suspend strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday agreed to suspend its eight-month strike.

The union leadership reached the agreement during a meeting with the Federal Government government team led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, in Abuja.

The federal government also agreed to increase the total payment due to ASUU to N70billion.

The government had last week exempted the varsity lecturers from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The federal government also increased the earned academic allowance for university lecturers from N30billion to N35billion and the university revitalization fund from N20billion to N25billion respectively.

ASUU embarked on an indefinite strike in March over IPPIS and funding of the nation’s varsities.

