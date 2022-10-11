Politics
ASUU branches commence voting, strike may be called off soon
Following the meeting held with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday, branches of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will commence voting today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) over the ongoing strike by the union.
The decision of the various branches will be transmitted to the National Executive Council (NEC) for final decision. There are speculations that the eight-month old strike may be called off soon.
This was disclosed by a highly-placed source within the NEC who spoke with journalists in Abuja on the condition of anonimity.
ASUU to suspend strike in a few days – Gbajabiamila
“We got the directive after the meeting with the speaker yesterday (Monday). The intervention was timely. Branches will vote between today and tomorrow after which the decisions will be convened to the NEC,” the source said.
Recently, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, called several meetings between the union and the side of the Federal Government in a bid to end the strike.
The lead counsel to ASUU, Femi Falana, SAN had also expressed optimism on Monday that the strike would be over in a few days.
ASUU had on Monday, February 14, 2022 embarked on a strike over what the union described as the failure of the government to meet lingering demands of the union.
By Promise Eze.
