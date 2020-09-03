ASUU charges FG to adopt UTAS over IPPIS to end salary irregularities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to adopt the University Transparency, Accountability Solution (UTAS), over the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

ASUU in a statement issued on Thursday in Umudike, Abia state, by its zonal coordinator, Owerri Zone, Comr Uzo Onyebinama, said that the adoption of UTAS will help to resolve the issue of irregularity of salary payments among university staff.

Onyebinama who was speaking at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia state, explained that ASUU is unveiling the UTAS as a credible alternative to IPPIS, since IPPIS has failed to address major issues that border around personnel information and payroll system.

He said; “IPPIS does not respect the nature, structure and character of the Nigerian University System. The IPPIS does not recognize agreements entered into between the government and university-based trade unions as well as does not ensure simultaneous payment of employees’ salaries and third party deductions such as Tax, pension, union dues, cooperative, bank loans, among others.

“The development of UTAS was a concrete attestation to the capacity of Nigerian scholars and researchers to respond to our developmental challenges when tasked to provide solutions. We express optimism that government would not renege on its promise because the benefits of UTAS to the university system both public and private cannot be found in any other software today,” Onyebinama added.

He stated that about 4 to 7 months salaries of his members are being withheld because they rejected the IPPIS and also decried the government’s sudden imposition of the system on universities, such that if you do not deploy the IPPIS, your emoluments would be withheld.

Onyebinama said that; “The software built by ASUU and its researchers for the financial administration of the University’s FG’s staff monthly payroll and accounting processes, is now ready for the “Integrity tests” required of it by the government.

He also stated that apart from the prompt and accurate payment of salaries, the UTAS allows tracking of staff career progression, guarantees automation of staff and salary administration, permits data mining for intelligent analysis and guarantees national security and sovereignty.

